Five Daily Journal area girls basketball players to watch in the 2025-2026 season

Kankakee's Ava Johnson shoots over the defense at the basekt in their Morris Shootout girls basketball game over the summer. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

As the prep girls basketball season tips off Monday, here are five of the top names from the Daily Journal area to keep an eye on.

Ava Johnson, Kankakee, jr., F

After bursting on to the scene as a freshman sensation at Bradley-Bourbonnais two years ago, Johnson moved across town to Kankakee and flourished as the team’s go-to post player.

She averaged a team-high 15.4 points and eight rebounds per game for the Kays, who return a total of five juniors from the core of last year’s 18-13 team, including three starters. That stat line was good enough to make Johnson a first-team All-Area selection and a special mention on the IBCA Class 3A All-State team.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht drives to the basket past Watseka/Milford defenders during a game at Cissna Park last season. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Addison Lucht, Cissna Park, sr., G

Lucht is one of two returning Class 1A all-staters for the defending third-place state finishers, alongside senior forward Lauryn Hamrick. A Northwestern softball commit and two-time Daily Journal Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, Lucht is no slouch on the hardwood either, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and four steals per game, giving her first-team All-Area and IBCA Class 1A All-State honors.

The core fabric of the Cissna Park roster is comprised of members of the volleyball team that’s finishing its year at state for the third straight season. They have similar expectations in basketball, with Lucht one of the guiding lights to that goal.

Manteno's Maddie Gesky, center, brings in a rebound over Seneca's Tessa Krull, left, and Audry McNabb, right, during the IHSA Class 2A Beecher regional championship last season. (Nicholas Holstein)

Maddie Gesky, Manteno, jr., C

As Manteno’s program has risen to generational heights over the last two years, Gesky’s been one of the Panthers’ primary driving forces. The walking double-double averaged 11.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game last year, earning second-team All-Area and IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention recognition.

Along with senior forward Emily Horath and senior guard Lila Prindeville, the Panthers return a trio of starters – and their top three leading scorers from last year – indicating their 42-18 record over the last two seasons could continue to trend upward.

Bishop McNamara's Trinitee Thompson secures an offensive rebound against Watseka-Milford's Megan Martin, right, and Christa Holohan during the Fightin' Irish's 69-38 victory over Watseka-Milford in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional championship.

Trinitee Thompson, Bishop McNamara, jr. F

She made a great first impression at the varsity volleyball level over the fall, but it’s hoops where Thompson shines brightest, returning alongside classmate Jaide Burse to give defending Class 2A Sectional champion Bishop McNamara twin talented towers back in the fold as third-year starters.

An honorable mention on last year’s All-Area team, Thompson averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds, a block and a steal per game. With Daily Journal Player of the Year Trinity Davis graduated, look for Thompson to add more of a scoring role to go with her defensive and rebounding prowess.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Abby Bonilla runs down a rebound during a game at Lockport last season. (Gary Middendorf)

Abby Bonilla, Bradley-Bourbonnais, jr. G

Bradley-Bourbonnais had struggles on its way to a 4-23 finish last winter. But the Boilermakers return pretty much everyone, with Bonilla standing out amongst a core that features four returning starters.

Bonilla is joining the team a little late thanks to a trip to the IHSA Girls Swimming & Diving State Finals, but she’ll return to the court after averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game last year, giving her second-team All-Area status.