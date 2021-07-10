Zimbelman adds more accolades, returns for extra year at Aurora

Gavin Zimbelman has already had one of the best careers a quarterback has ever had in NCAA Division III football.

After finishing as a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, given to the nation’s top Division III player, in a 2019 season in which he broke several Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference records and led all of Division III in many of those same categories, the 2017 Manteno graduate excelled once again on and off the field amidst COVID-19 last season.

The Spartans’ all-time passing leader graduated magna cum laude with a degree in sports management and business administration and a coaching minor, earning several all-academic honors along the way, while also being named the 2021 NACC co-Male Student-Athlete of the Year and also Aurora’s 2021 Spartan Man of the Year.

Zimbelman couldn’t take sole credit for the success he’s found in both the athletic and academic fields, deflecting most of the shine to his parents, Annette and Rob.

“My parents have really made this happen; they believed in me from the start,” Zimbelman said. “My dad coached me throughout youth sports and my mom was always around, too.

“Them supporting me throughout high school and college has meant a lot to me and gotten me to where I am today as I continue to get my education and finish my last year.”

That last year for Zimbelman is the extra season the NCAA gave student-athletes due to last year’s COVID-19 pandemic. Zimbelman said that he and several of his classmates all have done what they can to come back and make one last run together.

“I wanted to finish that last year of eligibility out, especially with the team we have,” Zimbelman said. “We have a lot of seniors from my class that are finding a way to come back whether masters or just delaying graduation.

“We all wanted to give it one more shot at a national championship.”

Those lofty goals are more than reasonable for the Spartans, who won all three of their spring contests by a combined score of 127-50 on their way to an NACC South title.

In those three contests, Zimbelman completed 48-of-91 passes for 821 yards and 11 touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 153.04 and added 267 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on an efficient 23 attempts.

The Spartans’ season was even shorter than their original spring schedule after the NACC Tournament was canceled, but Zimbelman said that although the time to recover from injury is shorter, the timing of the spring season perfectly aligned with summer workouts.

“It was definitely a little different with all the testing and some of the setbacks we had, but it was productive for us. ..” Zimbelman said. “I would say it’s been beneficial for those who didn’t come out with any injuries.

“We finished the spring season and it just propelled us into offseason training.”

This fall will mark five years since Zimbelman has suited up for his hometown Panthers, but his accomplishments during his high school and college tenures are still a huge cause of pride for the program and coach RJ Haines.

“Gavin has earned and is very deserving of everything he has received,” Haines said. “He’s an example of how doing things the right way with character and determination pays off.

“Gavin has represented Manteno High School football to the highest level, and we couldn’t be prouder of him.”

With one year of college football left, Zimbelman said he knows this fall could be his last as a football player. But as someone who has already been a four-year college starter for well-renowned coach Don Beebe and been amongst the nation’s best the past two seasons, Zimbelman said he knows continued progression in his super-senior season could give him a path to professional football.

But even if it’s not as a player, thanks in large part to his academic success and connection he’s built with Beebe, a former NFL player, Zimbelman said he plans on working in professional football at some capacity when his days as a Spartan end.

“Right now, I’m just focused on this season,” Zimbelman said. “I know if things go well I’ll have an opportunity to pursue a pro career and if not, I’ve been looking into getting into an NFL front office, working with scouting and player personnel.”