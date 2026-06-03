Counseling Strongly Encouraged for Those With PTSD

June is PTSD Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing understanding about post-traumatic stress disorder and encouraging those who are struggling to seek support without shame or fear of judgment. Millions of people live with PTSD, yet many still avoid asking for help because of the stigma surrounding mental health conditions. Brandon Douglas, LCPC, PLLC, with Brandon Douglas Counseling wants individuals and families to know that PTSD is a real medical condition, not a personal weakness, and effective treatment is available.

PTSD can develop after someone experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. While many people associate PTSD with military veterans, the condition can affect anyone. Survivors of car accidents, abuse, violent crimes, natural disasters, medical trauma, or the sudden loss of a loved one may all develop symptoms. First responders, healthcare workers, and even children can also experience PTSD after traumatic situations.

The warning signs of PTSD can vary from person to person. Some individuals experience flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, panic attacks, or intrusive thoughts related to the traumatic event. Others may avoid certain places or situations that trigger memories. Irritability, emotional numbness, difficulty sleeping, trouble concentrating, depression, and feelings of isolation are also common symptoms. In many cases, PTSD can affect relationships, work performance, and overall physical health.

Unfortunately, many people suffer in silence because they fear being judged or misunderstood. PTSD is not something a person can simply “get over.” Professional counseling can help individuals understand their symptoms, develop healthy coping strategies, and begin healing from trauma in a supportive environment.

Brandon Douglas encourages anyone experiencing symptoms of PTSD to reach out for help. Seeking counseling is a sign of strength and self-care, not weakness. During PTSD Awareness Month, it is important to continue breaking the stigma surrounding mental health so more people feel comfortable getting the support they deserve and moving toward a healthier future.

For more information, or to schedule a counseling appointment with Brandon Douglas, LCPC, PLLC, please contact:

Brandon Douglas, LCPC, PLLC

8 Heritage Plaza

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Ph: (708) 248-2670

Email: bdouglascounseling@gmail.com

brandondouglascounseling.com