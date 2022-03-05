Voice of the People: Solar farm project will help local laborers, community

I, and many of Laborers Local 751, are excited to see the Heritage Prairie solar farm go forward in its development.

This project will inject millions of dollars in tax revenue into Kankakee and Livingston counties, and a billion-dollar investment in Illinois as a whole.

But what it will do for me personally? This money allows construction workers to pay their property taxes. It allows construction workers the ability to provide school supplies, backpacks, and coats for our children.

It allows us to provide health insurance for our families.

We shop local; we buy local; we are Local Laborers.

<strong>James Ward Jr. </strong>

<strong>Bonfield</strong>