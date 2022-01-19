Lauretta Lafond

BEAVERVILLE — Lauretta M. Lafond, 90, of Beaverville, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at Arcadia Care in Clifton.

She was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Beaverville, the daughter of Alfred and Isabelle (Arseneau) Regnier.

Lauretta married Roland Lafond on Feb. 26, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. He preceded her in death Feb. 25, 2017.

Lauretta enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.

Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl and Ron Gerdes, of Ashkum; six grandchildren, Rodney Lafond, of Florida, Tricia and Sean Carpenter, of Florida, Rick and Carrie Gerdes, of Champaign, Randy and Suzanne Gerdes, of Ashkum, Mandy and Pat McNeely, of Aroma Park, and Jerod Lafond, of Beaverville; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Tom and Darrell; two sisters, Juanita and Ivadell; and two brothers, Francis and Mort.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

Inurnment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

