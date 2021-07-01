Lorraine Bell

KANKAKEE — Lorraine Alice Bell, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She as born Dec. 4, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Dorsey and Ingberg Hedlin St. Pierre.

Lorraine married Richard Theodore Bell on March 19, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death May 1, 1995.

She worked at AT&T as an operator. She also worked in shoe sales and was a bill collector for the Credit Adjustment Bureau.

Lorraine was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.

She quilted for Lutheran World Relief, making more than 100 quilts in one year.

Surviving are two daughters and two sons-in-law, Sherry and Rick Einfeldt, of Bourbonnais, and Connie and David Suprenant, of Kankakee; one brother, Ron St. Pierre, of Bradley; four grandchildren, Mia (Donnie) McCammon, Zachary Grant (Angie), Jacob (Holly) Grant and Hannah (Brian) Sloma; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor McCammon, Emma McCammon, Mackenzie McCammon and Vivian Grant.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Darlene Johnston; one brother, Myron St. Pierre; and one daughter, Diana Lee Grant.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, also at the funeral home.

The Rev. Patrick Jenkins will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church.

