Helen Smith

Helen M. Smith, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Oct. 8, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born June 24, 1925, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Julia (Monik) Marczak. Helen married David J. Smith on Sept. 28, 1946, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1993.

As a teenager, Helen’s first job was working at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. She also was employed by the “overall factory” in Kankakee during the war and Eastridge Junior High School in the cafeteria. Helen liked playing card games and being with her family. She enjoyed working in her yard and sewing.

Helen was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She served as a member of the Ladies of Solidarity, helping serve funeral lunches at the church and volunteering at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home, socializing with the residents.

Surviving are six nieces, Patricia Lamore, of Manteno, Martha “Sue” Bydalek, of Kankakee, Kathryn and Mike Sadler, of Kimberling City, Mo., Patricia and Buzz Smith, of Coal City, Catherine Mallaney and Jane Williams; two nephews, Steven (Sue) Marczak, of Minnesota, and John Vigna, of Morris; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Walter Ingatowicz; one brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Doris Marczak; one nephew, Leonard Bydalek; and one niece, Alice Bydalek.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made for Masses or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

