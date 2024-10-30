Property Lines: Oct. 30, 2024

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais recently announced its top producers for September in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team with more than $3.8 million in transactions for the month.

The top agent for the month of September was <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong> with more than $1.1 million in transactions. Other top agents were <strong>Paula Curwick,</strong> <strong>Maurice Sullivan</strong> and <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.