Property Lines: Oct. 16, 2024

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais recently announced its top producers for August in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team with more than $3.8 million in transactions for the month.

The top agents for the month of August were <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong> with more than $1 million in transactions and <strong>Paula Curwick</strong> with over $1 million in transactions. Other top agents were <strong>Maurice Sullivan</strong> and <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.