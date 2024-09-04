Shaw Local

Property Lines: Sept. 4, 2024

winterroth team

winterroth team (kelly winterroth)

By Daily Journal

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais recently announced its top producers for July in its residential division.

The  <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team with more than $2.3 million in transactions for the month. 

The top agents for the month of July were <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong> and <strong><strong>Azza Tawfik.</strong></strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.