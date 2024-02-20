Heard on the Street: Road Ranger opens in Bourbonnais, travel center celebrates 50th store

On Feb. 12, the village of Bourbonnais celebrated the ribbon cutting of Road Ranger Travel Center's 50th location.

Now open at the 11-acre site at 5210 Quebec Drive in the new Bourbonnais Business Park, the 24-hour travel center includes 80 truck parking spaces, eight diesel lanes, six showers, laundry, gaming and EV charging.

The center is situated near the off Interstate 57 at exit 318 Bourbonnais Parkway. This is Road Ranger's 50th store and 24th location in Illinois.

Quick service restaurants include Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Church’s Chicken, Subway, Dan’s Pizza, Road Ranger Kitchen and Tejas Tacos.

Road Ranger Travel Center is headquartered in Schaumburg and is the first to be located on Bourbonnais Parkway. It is the third travel center located in Kankakee County. The other two centers are Love's Travel Stop and Ricky Rockets, both in Kankakee.