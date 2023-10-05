BTPD adds more zip to its playground

BRADLEY — There is another addition for kids big and small at Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Perry Farm Park.

A zipline was added near the Challenge Course, which opened earlier this year.

The ZipKrooz line is 66 feet in length.

There are two lines for children ages 5 to 12. One of the two lines features a seat to accommodate young riders with disabilities.

The total cost of the project was $61,891 with $38,452 going toward the purchase of the equipment.

It was purchased from NuToys Leisure Products of Westchester.

“ZipKrooz promises to be a game-changer, offering children an adrenaline-pumping adventure that promotes physical activity and outdoor exploration,” BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

“Whether they’re soaring through the air or simply enjoying the thrill of the ride, ZipKrooz will undoubtedly become one of our patrons’ favorite destinations at Perry Farm Park.”

The zipline fosters upper body strength, balance and coordination.

<strong>OUTDOOR IMPROVEMENTS</strong>

The zipline is the second new park equipment added this year.

In March, the park district opened a challenge course geared to those 13 and up.

It features 10 structures.

Piatt said the course was part of the district’s five-year Comprehensive Master Plan.

Community input into the plan included participants saying more activities for teens and young adults are needed.

The project cost a total of $125,563. The equipment comes from NuToys.