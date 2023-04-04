Child Network's Blue Kids silhouettes raise awareness for child abuse

This year, the blue silhouettes of children that pop up every April around Kankakee and Iroquois counties display the phone number to report child abuse, 1-800-25-ABUSE.

These are the Blue Kids of Child Network and are on display to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. The displays represent children who have suffered as a result of abuse or neglect.

The month is recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“Child abuse is a terrible evil that impacts too many innocent lives each year,” said House Assistant Minority Leader Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, in a news release.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month reminds communities of their responsibilities to look after our most vulnerable neighbors and know when you see something, you must say something. This can have lifesaving effects. We can and must end child abuse in our communities so all Illinois children can live in safety.”

According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway and Children’s Bureau, the most common type of maltreatment is neglect. Identifying protective factors help parents find resources, support or coping strategies that allow them to parent effectively — even under stress.

These include nurturing and attachment, knowledge of parenting and child and youth development, parental resilience, social connections, concrete supports for parents, and social and emotional competence of children.

A key to reporting child abuse and neglect is recognizing common indicators. This expansive list can be found at <a href="https://www.ChildWelfare.gov/topics/can/identifying" target="_blank">ChildWelfare.gov/topics/can/identifying</a>.

For more information on Child Network, which serves Kankakee and Iroquois counties, go to <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a>.