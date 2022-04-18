Walk A Mile In Her Shoes returns for 14th annual event

Clove Alliance, formally KC-CASA, is hosting its 14th annual “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” at noon Friday, April 29, at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

According to a news release from Clove, participants are encouraged to wear women’s shoes as a symbol of their commitment to this important cause. The purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men’s violence against women.

The cost is $10 and includes an event T-shirt and lunch. The registration deadline for a T-shirt is Wednesday. Register online at <a href="https://www.clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the RecCenter. At 11:45 a.m., there will be opening introductions and a ceremony, immediately followed by the walk. The event will conclude back at the RecCenter for refreshments.

Clove Alliance invites the community to participate in this walk and encourages assemblies of teams of 5-10 individuals. Participants walk in solidarity around the courthouse to raise awareness of this important issue.

“Men have the power to cease sexualized violence and become more active in trying to bring about a solution,” the release states.