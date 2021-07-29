Manteno brings back Oktoberfest after year off

MANTENO — Manteno Chamber of Commerce will host the 23rd annual Manteno Oktoberfest the last full weekend in September, which will run Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 23 to 26, in downtown Manteno.

In addition to the Fantasy Amusements Carnival, festivalgoers will also enjoy live music by area musicians, and more than 15 options for food and adult beverages provided by all of Manteno’s downtown bars.

Those 21 and over who want to enjoy adult beverages will be required to purchase a wristband. Weekend and daily wristbands will be sold at several locations at the festival starting on Thursday, Sept. 23.

“There is a huge feeling of excitement for Oktoberfest 2021 to come back,” Sarah Marion, Manteno Chamber president and CEO, said in a news release. After the last two years of setbacks, we have created an entirely new event this year.

“As our community continues to grow and change, the Manteno Oktoberfest has also expanded its vision and will be a much more dynamic event this year. I’m so excited to bring it back.”

Organizers say they are following local, state and CDC guidelines while preparing to host the festival. Decisions will be made regarding COVID-19 protocols as the festival approaches.

<strong>Dates:</strong> Sept. 23 to 26

<strong>Hours:</strong> 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday; 2 to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>Location:</strong> Downtown Manteno. The event will be spread out around Main Street, First Street, Second Street and Walnut. A music stage located at Main Street, The Square on Second, and the First Street parking lot, food/street vendors and beer stations will be set up throughout the entire fest.

<strong>Artist/Craft Exhibitors:</strong> The street vendor committee is seeking vendors — artisans, crafters and businesses are welcome to apply at mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest/.

<strong>Food and Beverage:</strong> The food vendor committee is seeking food trucks/vendors to apply at mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest/.

<strong>Live Music:</strong> There will be a four-day musical lineup with up to 20 bands/entertainment that features top hits, country, Americana, blues and more. To submit to be considered to play, contact John at selbystreetbooking@gmail.com.

