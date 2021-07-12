IMH welcomes new ENT doctor

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital welcomes Jonathan Glickstein, MD, who will be providing Otolaryngology — ear, nose and throat services.

Glickstein is an experienced specialist who has treated a wide variety of conditions including: hearing loss, Meniere’s disease, vocal cord disorders, tonsillitis, vertigo and more.

He is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology for Head and Neck Surgery — Otolaryngology, and by the National Board of Medical Examiners.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and continued on to receive his doctorate at the University of Tennessee in Memphis.

Glickstein completed his residency of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

Glickstein now comes to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka through a collaboration with Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services.

He is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic on the second floor of IMH.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-432-7722.