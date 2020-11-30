Bus filled with holiday cheer via toy drive event

Lilyan Fehrenbacher, 13, of Kankakee, spent her Saturday piling up donations in a River Valley Metro bus.

She volunteered during the 31st annual Dugan Family Fill the Bus Toy Drive held Saturday at the Bradley Commons shopping area with her grandfather, bus driver George Goetz

Goetz said he has been donating time and toys for the past nine years.

“I look forward to this every year,” Goetz said. “It’s all about giving back and helping one another.”

The bus's toy-filled seats were made possible in part by Lisa and Danielle Dugan, the mother-daughter duo helping to organize the drive.

They said the turnout this year was high, even drawing contributors that were once helped by the effort. “People went out of their way today,” Danielle said. “We can really help a lot of families.”