Energy aggregation opt-out notices sent

Area residents have been receiving opt-out notices through the mail recently, regarding the municipal electric aggregation programs.

What are electric aggregation programs one might ask?

The Illinois Power Agency Act allows for the aggregation of electric load by municipalities and counties, according to pluginillinois.org. This means a municipality or county can negotiate for the purchase of the combined electric supply for its residents and eligible small businesses.

It allows for other companies to purchase energy from ComEd or Ameren with the intent of saving residential and small business owners money on their electric bill.

Several municipalities in the Daily Journal coverage area have energy aggregation agreements in place, with the exception of Bradley, whose program expired in 2017, according to pluginillinois.org. The program adds no cost to the resident or municipality.

In other words, your bill won’t increase, but you could save money. That’s because the program creates a combined customer group that has more buying power than individual residents and businesses.

You’re not required to do anything to participate in the aggregation program, as you’re automatically enrolled. You will pay the same rate as published rates by ComEd or Ameren, and there’s no enrollment fee or early termination fees.

Your billing remains the same and you’ll receive invoices from ComEd or Ameren. They both remain responsible for wires, poles and all emergencies, including restoring power during outages, according to the agreements.

Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Herscher, Kankakee and Momence have agreements with Dynegy Energy Services. Chebanse and Gilman through Homefield Energy Services, and Manteno through MC Squared Energy Services.

The companies are sending opt-out notices to all residents and eligible small businesses within the municipality or county. One will have to fill out and return the opt-out notice by the specified date on the notice in order to be excluded from the aggregation program.

The notices also list a toll-free number to call for questions. For more information on the electric aggregation programs, including current contract status, visit pluginillinois.org.