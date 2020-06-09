Learn more about Medicare with KCC

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering an online course to help people better understand Medicare Parts A and B, and Medicare Supplement Plans.

The class, “Turning 65: Medicare Made Easy,” is taught by Diane Adduci, a licensed insurance representative. Topics will include Medicare eligibility, enrollment, and the benefits of Medicare and Medicare Supplements. The class meets online from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 24.

This program is for people turning 65, already 65 or older and leaving their employer plan, or who would simply like to learn more about Medicare. There will be time for questions. The cost is $15.

To register online, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then search for and select the course, then click on the date and add it to your cart. Within the cart, checkout. To register by phone, or for more information, call 815-802-8207.

After registering, participants will receive the link and password for the class. This course does not award college credit.