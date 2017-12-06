Auto dealership gets jump from village

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais plans on assisting David Bruce Auto Center as it modernizes its facility.

Village trustees on Monday completed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a $400,000 economic incentive for the longtime auto dealership located on William Latham Drive to update its facade, entrance and fire system.

The village will receive $200,000 back immediately, and David Bruce will have up to 10 years to earn back another $200,000 through increased auto sales.

"The question will be if they make enough sales to pay back the remaining $200,000," said Mike Wolf, the village's finance director. "The concept with their building improvements is that they will have more car sales for the next several years. That's going to pay us and them back over the next 10 years."

Mayor Paul Schore said the incentive package is the same one the village offered Court Street Ford when it expanded several years ago.

"We're still getting the same money we got before, and we're helping a longtime business stay here," Schore said. "I think that's important. Sometimes, communities are out chasing new companies and offering incentives.

"That's great, but you also have to look at the folks who have had brick and mortar in your community for decades. They're the same businesses that sponsor Little League teams. They're hometown folks, and you need to have involvement with them to keep them around."

David Bruce isn't the only business expanding in Bourbonnais. This year, Farm & Fleet and Nucor Steel have announced expansion projects. All that is a precursor to future development that occur in the Bourbonnais Parkway area once the new Interstate 57 interchange is complete.

"It's nice to see current developments we have reinvesting in the area," Schore said. "That's the key to getting even newer businesses to come. Obviously, all those expansions are job-creators. We're excited about that, and hopefully we have more announcements here soon."

Calls to David Bruce Auto Center on Monday were not immediately returned.

<strong>Notebook</strong>

• The village delayed its selection of an engineering firm to complete plans for a <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais-renewing-push-for-pedestrian-bridge/article_febbeea7-0973-53e6-ac03-b27e6d3052ed.html">pedestrian bridge over U.S. Route 45/52</a> near Olivet Nazarene University. It is awaiting a contract before making an official decision. The village wants a set of plans so it can eventually pursue grant funding for the bridge project, which Mayor Paul Schore estimated would cost $4 million. The bridge project has been in talks for decades.

• The village approved <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/no-added-taxes-sought-for-road-sewer-projects/article_bdfbd564-6dc4-5a7e-bddd-525b1a0cd8fa.html">$18.7 million worth of tax abatements on bonds</a> it previously issued for work on sewers to Bourbonnais Parkway and roadways. It completed the first reading of that ordinance last month. Essentially, this means the village is paying off those bonds as planned through existing funds rather than adding another line item on property taxes.

• The village is collecting spare coins until Dec. 11 for its Change Starts Here initiative. Funds raised will go toward Shop with a Cop. Donations can be made at the village's administrative building.

• The village has once again tabbed the Bourbonnais Skate Park as the beneficiary for its second annual Chocolate Tour, which takes place on Feb. 3. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the village's administrative building, Bourbonnais Township Park District and the Perry Farm farmhouse. Businesses can also register to be part of the tour by Dec. 15. Since sales opened on Friday, the village has sold more than 100 of the 350 tickets it will offer. <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/life/get-started-on-valentine-s-day-early-with-bourbonnais-chocolate/article_9dabd911-c534-5d8b-bfef-12065b96b946.html">Last year</a>, the tour raised $1,500 to purchase a grind rail for the skate park.