Man in Black has some memorable ballads

Different age groups have their different ideas of what is cool and just who is cool.

Six Pack's daughters will tell you the group One Direction is cool. Grizzled old Six Pack, on the other hand, will insist that the only way One Direction would be cool would be if they were cryogenically frozen. Different perspectives, different people.

One cool music performer we should all be able to agree on, though, is the "Man in Black" — Johnny Cash.

Six Pack admits he doesn't know a lot of backstories about Johnny Cash, so the songs on the list are largely his most popular, but how can you argue with Cash being the greatest country artist ever?

Cash himself oozes cool, from his singing style (bass-baritone voice) to his fashion sense (he was usually dressed all in black). He released 96 albums before he died on Sept. 12, 2003, about four months after his wife, June Carter Cash, passed. Many friends say it wasn't diabetes that was the cause of his death but a broken heart from his wife passing. Yet another reason to like Cash.

This week's Six Pack is dedicated to Cash, one of the greatest American singer/songwriters of all-time.

First, the near-misses — "Man in Black," "Rusty Cage," "Hurt" and "Ghost Riders In The Sky."

<strong>6. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" —</strong> Remember, Six Pack loves the holiday tunes and it is a special artist who can make a Christmas song his own. Cash does this with this standard, practically making all others artist's renditions obsolete. Maybe it's his voice, maybe it's his ability to sound passionate with every word he sings.

<strong>5. "One Piece at a Time" —</strong> Largely known for his somber tone, Cash had a sense of humor and this song about an auto worker who steals a car slowly over the length of his career is storytelling at its finest. Through research, Six Pack found that this 1976 tune was Cash's last No. 1 song on the Billboard country charts. (Don't use this against Six Pack in Trivia Crack!)

<strong>4. "I Walk the Line" —</strong> Here's more trivia ... this 1956 song was Cash's first No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Rolling Stone magazine ranked it at No. 30 in the Top 500 songs of all-time. Six Pack will go a step farther ... it is among the greatest love songs ever recorded.

<strong>3. "A Boy Named Sue"</strong> — Another comical entry, but yet another fine bit of storytelling. Another No. 1 country single, but this was the highest Top 40 hit as well, coming in at No. 2 in 1969. Cash didn't write it (Shel Silverstein did), but he alone is responsible for the song's popularity. Six Pack was born in 1969 and is very glad the song's popularity hit in the summer of '69 and not in February.

<strong>2. "Ring of Fire"</strong> — It is said that behind every good man is a good woman. The song, Cash's biggest hit, staying at No. 1 on the country charts for seven weeks, was written by his wife, June Carter Cash. Originally, June's sister Anita sang it, but when Johnny got it, it took off. While it sounds a little dark, it is actually about the love June was feeling for Johnny.

<strong>1. "Folsom Prison Blues" —</strong> Six Pack gets a chill every time he hears two parts of this song. First, the famous, "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash" and next, one of the most popular lyrics of all-time — "When I was just a baby, My Mama told me, 'Son, always be a good boy, don't ever play with guns. But I shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die." Of course, it went No. 1 on the country charts, and started Cash's free prison concerts trend in the late 1960s. It is the quintessential country song, one that all country songs should be judged.