Blotter: July 31, 2021

Drugs

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Zachary M. Sells, 30, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver on July 27, According to KAMEG, agents served a search warrant at a home where Sells lived. The agents discovered 17.6 grams of methamphetamine and other items. A judge set Sells’ bond at $200,000.

Weapons

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jose Rojas, 18, of Kankakee, and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card/Carry Concealed License on July 27. According to reports, Rojas was a passenger in a vehicle deputies stopped for a traffic violation. Rojas was concealing a gun in his waistband of his pants, according to police. A judge set Rojas’ bond at $75,000.