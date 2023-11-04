What should I put in car emergency kit?

<strong>Q:</strong> If you were putting together a winter car emergency kit from scratch, what would you include? Commercial kits look kind of cheesy. <strong>— B.K., Riverwoods, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> My kit consists of several bottles of water, a metal coffee can and candle, blankets, nonperishable protein bars and typical first aid stuff. The coffee can and candle can melt snow if you need more water; just remember to take along matches or a lighter. A power pack that can jump-start the car and also works as a cell phone charger is a must to save the car’s battery from discharging. Of course, a flashlight if you don’t have one on your smartphone. Old floor mats can help you get out of snow. Don’t forget your meds. You may leave the cheese at home.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2019 Subaru Forester and the owner’s manual calls for replacing the brake fluid every 30,000 miles. Is this really necessary? I have owned cars for 50 years and I have never replaced brake fluid unless there was a major repair. Many of these cars I drove for well over 100,000 miles. What do you think? <strong>— R.R., Riverwoods Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Brake fluid is hygroscopic; it attracts water. I suggest you follow the Forester owner’s manual to save money in the long run. Water in the brake fluid will eventually cause corrosion problems internally. Worst of all, it may ruin the expensive anti-lock brake controller.

<strong>Q:</strong> I am considering purchasing a used Lexus RX350 with 69,000 miles. The owner says it has had oil changes every 5,000-6,000 miles with full synthetic oil. My concern is that it has only been driven in Miami for its entire life. With only city driving, I worry about sludge buildup and maybe blockage of the screen for the oil pickup. Would using an oil flush help? There seems to be quite a controversy about using an oil flush. <strong>— S.R., Lisle, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Don’t. I advise against oil flushes on all but the most neglected cars, which may have a buildup of sludge. Regular oil changes keep the engine clean. Motor oils contain detergents that keep it that way. If the previous owner diligently changed the oil, no need to worry.

<strong>Q:</strong> I traded my 2012 Chevrolet Impala for a 2024 Subaru Outback. The Impala had a cargo net that was of great use for stowing groceries and stabilized other items in the trunk. Is there a comparable netting that can be installed in the rear of the Subaru? <strong>— W.M., Valparaiso, Ind.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Subaru sells one, but it lies horizontally like a blanket to cover your stuff. That is probably not what you are looking for. There are plenty of other options out there.

<strong>Q:</strong> Imagine: I’m a passenger in a new Kia Sorento traveling on a city street at about 25-35 mph. The driver suddenly passes out. How do I stop the car short of steering into a pole? There is no key for the ignition. I can’t reach the brakes over the hump. There is no emergency brake lever. <strong>— J.P., Henderson, Nev.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Never switch off the engine. Without it, you have no power steering or brakes. Shift into neutral, coast to a safe area and allow the car to come to a stop. Press the hazard lights switch, especially if you must stay on the road. This does not work only for Kia Sorentos.