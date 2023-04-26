Joy's Hallmark to celebrate 43rd anniversary

Although 43 is an odd number, it’s certainly a cause to celebrate for Joy’s Hallmark at The Shoppes of Meadowview in Kankakee.

It’s somewhat a belated celebration that was supposed to mark the 40th anniversary of the longtime Hallmark gift and specialty store. It’s never too late to have a sale.

“We had been planning to do it [celebration] on the 40th, but that was when COVID hit and everything was shut down,” said Kim Benoit, who operates the store that her parents, John and Joy Rose, started in 1980. “This is actually our 43rd year, so we’re celebrating our 43rd anniversary.”

John and Joy opened their first Hallmark store in 1980 next to the former Kroger store in Bourbonnais. They started another Joy’s Hallmark in 1982 at Village Square Shopping Center in Bradley, which they moved to the current location in The Shoppes of Meadowview in 1986.

“My Dad, he’s 87, still comes in to work everyday,” Benoit said. “He usually works on reports and other paperwork. He just likes to be here.”

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and everyone who enters the doors will get a 40% off coupon. Each customer will get a free spring gift with any purchase of more than $50, while supplies last.

In addition, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be there from noon to 2 p.m., selling its cakes. Stonewall Kitchen samples will be available to taste different food items.

There will also be raffles and prizes to celebrate the anniversary along with buy-one, get-one free for 3-wick candles.

The Bourbonnais store moved to Northfield Square mall in 1990, but it closed in 2001. They also operated a store in Watseka from 1992-2000.

Joy’s Hallmark is at 17 Meadowview Center, Kankakee. The phone number is 815-937-4309 or check it out on Facebook.