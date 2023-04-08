Scammers may be targeting your smart TV

CHICAGO — Scammers can target victims through any device connected to the internet, and your TV is no exception. The Better Business Bureau Scamtracker has seen an influx of reports nationwide about scammers catching people off guard with pop-ups on their smart TVs, especially focused on when people are streaming services. It’s the latest way to steal your personal information and money.

Victims typically open a familiar streaming service on their smart TV. However, you can’t log in. Instead, a pop-up appears, telling you there is a problem with your device or your streaming subscription. You need to call a phone number or visit a website to fix it.

“Don’t fall for it,” said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau. “If you call the number, you will be talking with scammers pretending to be customer service representatives.”

Bernas added: “They will insist you pay an activation fee or allow them remote access to your smart TV. If you pay the fee, these con artists will get your credit or debit card number. When you give them access to your device or click on a link they provide, the scammers could install malware on your TV and use it to gain access to sensitive personal and financial information.”

The latest incident logged into the BBB Scamtracker is similar to other reports where the consumer alleges his bank account was drained of $979 after the incident.

[I tried to stream a movie using Amazon Prime Video. There was a message on the TV screen that to unlock the screen type in the code given. The code did not work and a help phone # appeared. Once I called the #, I was told to unlock the Amazon Prime account, they would have to use the Amazon account, and a credit would be issued for the purchased items. I gave them a credit card #. They said the credit card did not work, so they used a debit card. I was very nervous about the process but I could see that a credit appeared on my phone screen as they were going through the process. After the process was finished, the Amazon Prime app was unlocked. I checked with my bank, and sure enough, over $900 was gone, and it was a scam. I have notified Amazon of what has occurred.]

Sometimes scammers ask you to “fix” the issue by paying them in gift cards. One consumer reported that after calling a number that appeared in a pop-up on their smart TV, a scammer instructed them to purchase three $100 Xbox gift cards to add “anti-hacking protection” to their account. After buying the gift cards and contacting the number again, it became clear it was a scam.

• Contact companies directly to check before you call. If a “customer service” phone number appears in a pop-up, double-check it before you call. Contact a streaming service directly, or TV manufacturer’s website to find their customer support number.

• Never let anyone control your device remotely. Scammers usually ask for remote computer access, but they could also ask for access to your smart TV. Don’t ever give control of your device to a stranger.

• Don’t fall for fake websites. Scammers love to create imitation websites using URLs that are just a letter or two off. Fake websites are a threat, even on smart TVs, so double-check the URL. Another way to protect yourself is to avoid clicking on links in pop-ups and, instead, type web URLs directly into your browser.

• Double-check any fees you have to pay. If someone asks you to pay an activation fee, antivirus protection fee, or any other kind of fee, do careful research beforehand. For example, scammers might claim you need to pay an activation fee to start using your Roku. However, a quick online search reveals that Roku never charges activation or registration fees.

<em>Source</em>: BBB.org