Briefcase: Phillips Chevrolet named dealer of the year

<strong>Phillips Chevrolet,</strong> with locations in Bradley, Frankfort and Lansing, was recently named DealerRater’s 2021 Dealer of the Year for Chevrolet.

This award is presented to the dealership that has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating among approximately 3,000 Chevy dealers in the United States.

“Car buyers have spoken and have identified Phillips Chevrolet as the best Chevrolet dealer to do business with in United States,” said Jamie Oldershaw, DealerRater general manager .

For more than 50 years, Phillips Chevrolet has provided a quality car-buying and service experience with non-commission salespeople and transparent pricing.

Phillips Chevrolet has been the No. 1 selling Chevy dealer in Illinois for 15 consecutive years.