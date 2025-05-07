Tracy Hood making big difference in first year at Grant Park Elementary School

Tracy Hood is a fifth grade teacher at Grant Park Elementary School. (Provided by Grant Park CUSD 6)

Being a teacher comes naturally for Tracy Hood, who teaches fifth grade at Grant Park Grade School.

Growing up, Hood and her siblings played school, with her as the teacher.

“Even as I got older, I found ways to fuel that passion. In high school, I would create fraction worksheets for my mom just for fun, excited at the idea of teaching concepts to others,” Hood said.

Returning to the classroom for the first time since 2017, Hood has made a big impression at Grant Park.

Before coming to Grant Park, Hood taught for 13 years at Wesmere Elementary School in Plainfield, serving as a third grade teacher from 2004 to 2009, and then as a fifth grade teacher from 2009 to 2017.

Hood graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership at St. Francis University.

Hood said she took time off after the birth of the first of three children. Hood and her husband decided she would stay home for a while.

During her time away from the classroom, Hood homeschooled her children.

In 2013, Hood got the idea for a club that would allow her students to help others. Students were asked to create a service project that could make a positive impact on the school community.

“What happened next was truly inspiring: my students were so enthusiastic about their projects that they couldn’t choose just one,” Hood said.

“Seeing their passion, I suggested, ‘Why don’t we create an after-school club and complete all of the projects?’ The students loved the idea. They worked together to design a slideshow presentation and pitched their plan to our assistant principal and principal.

“They even decided on a name for themselves: Helping Hands,” Hood said.

“The administration approved our proposal, and just like that, my first service club was born. Helping Hands started as a classroom assignment that grew into so much more.”

When interviewing for the Grant Park teaching opening, Hood talked about the club.

“I shared my story about Helping Hands and spoke passionately about how important service is to me, not just as a teacher, but as someone who believes in educating the whole child,” Hood said.

“Service isn’t just about helping others; it’s about teaching empathy, compassion and social responsibility. It plays a critical role in developing well-rounded individuals, not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well.”

Hood’s fifth graders at Grant Park were all for the after-school service club when she talked to them about it.

They decided to change the name from Helping Hands to the Super Service Squad.

Grant Park Grade School Principal Tracy Planeta said the club has been a huge success.

“It’s already making a big difference. This group is rooted in the values of kindness, service and community,” Planeta said.

With the help of supportive parents and the larger community, Hood said the club has:

Filled the Blessing Box in Grant Park with food and toiletries for community members.

Organized a supply drive for a local veterans home.

Raised money, shopped and delivered Christmas presents for children in Grant Park.

Rang bells for The Salvation Army during the holidays.

Helped stock shelves at a local food pantry.

Raised funds and created care packages for a local family whose son is battling cancer, to make their hospital stays a little more comfortable.

“Mrs. Hood is not only teaching academics, she’s teaching empathy, leadership and the value of selflessness. The Super Service Squad is showing us all that no one is too young to make a difference,” Planeta said.

Grant Park Superintendent John Palan said Hood has brought a positive perspective and compassionate approach to the district.

“In fact, she leads by example by helping others,” Palan said.

“It is refreshing to watch her and her students take the initiative to put others first. In a time when there is so much division, Tracy and her students are finding ways to make a positive difference for others. I’m so proud of their efforts and dedication.”

When she returned to the classroom, Hood said it felt like she never left.

“Although there have been many changes, particularly in technology, since I first left the classroom in 2017, the support I’ve received from the Grant Park community has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Hood said.

“People always say, ‘Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life,’ and that saying couldn’t be more true for me. Teaching isn’t just a career, it’s a calling. Every step along the way, from my childhood games to my professional experiences, has confirmed that this is exactly where I’m meant to be.”