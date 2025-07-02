Donovan American Legion hosting annual Biscuits, Sausage & Gravy breakfast fundraiser on July 4

Celebrate this Independence Day with the Donovan American Legion at its annual Biscuits, Sausage and Gravy Breakfast fundraiser on July 4 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event is hosted at the pavilion in the park behind the Donovan Junior Senior High School, 600 North Street.

Donations are greatly appreciated.

Drinks provided with the meal are coffee, orange juice and water.

This year, there will also be a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are on sale through the legion. Contact Jamie Ragsdale on Facebook or talk to any Donovan American Legion member.

If there are tickets left, they will be available at the breakfast until the time of the drawing.

For information, visit the Donovan American Legion Post #0633 Facebook Page.