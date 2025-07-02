Jury finds Bradley man innocent of sexual assault

KANKAKEE – A Kankakee County jury found Wali Borders Jr., 32, of Bradley, not guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on June 13.

Kankakee attorney Brian Hiatt represented Borders. Hiatt issued a press release.

Jurors deliberated 3 1/2 hours before reaching their verdict. The trial lasted three days.

Following the verdict, Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Borders to be released from custody, Hiatt said.

It was the second trial for Borders, Hiatt said.

In March, a jury was unable to return a unanimous verdict, resulting in a mistrial, Hiatt said.

Kankakee County prosecutors alleged prior to Jan. 7, 2025, Borders sexually assaulted a female family member under the age of 13, Hiatt said.