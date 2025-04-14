Kankakee Forgives to hold Walk Against Violence

Participants travel through Kankakee during Kankakee Forgives' Walk Against Violence in 2024. (Provided by Kankakee Forgives)

Kankakee area youth and families can make their voices heard while standing up against gun violence.

Starting April 28 is Youth Violence Prevention Week, and the city of Kankakee along with Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United, the Illinois Coalition of Community Services and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center are providing outlets to area youth to come together and raise awareness for violence prevention.

Area youth are invited on April 29 to participate in the Walk Against Violence, which runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and will begin at King Middle School, 1440 E. Court St. in Kankakee.

There will be speakers, food, music and t-shirts to accompany this year’s theme focusing on uniting the community to promote peace, healing and hope.

The Kankakee Forgives team will be on hand to provide support and assistance to anyone who may be affected by the subject matter, ensuring they are directed to the necessary resources.

The walk is not intended as a memorial; rather, it serves as a platform to empower and celebrate the ongoing efforts within the community to combat gun violence.

For more information, visit kankakeeforgives.org.

Youth Violence Prevention Week - Walk Against Violence

In honor of Youth Violence Prevention Week, three more events are planned.

On Mon., April 28, a Police Stops Workshop will be held at the Kankakee Area Career Center from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Open to participants 16 years and older, this educational session is designed for new and experienced drivers. Registration is still open.

Youth Violence Prevention Week - Police Stops

On Wed., April 30, Gold Star Gym and Jabs Gym will each host Stand Tall Against Bullying from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The no-contact boxing workshop will focus on anti-bullying and youth will learn valuable tools for building confidence, courage and self-worth.

Youth Violence Prevention Week - Stand Tall Against Bullying

To wrap up the week, a Community Skating Event is being offered to the first 40 students to sign up.

The event is at the Tinley Park skating rink. Transportation will be provided, with buses departing from both Kankakee High School and Kankakee Junior High School.