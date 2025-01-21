Sleep in Heavenly Peace holding bed build event in Watseka Saturday

WATSEKA — Nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter in Watseka will have a bed build event on Saturday.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep.

The bed build will take place at AHW, 1753 N. 2280 East Road, IL-1, Watseka, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This will be an indoor bed build hosted by AHW of Watseka.

There will be many building stations including but not limited to sanding, drilling and branding.

No experience is required.

To sign up to volunteer, visit <a href="https://volunteer.shpbeds.org/timeslots/HUhj1BPmrA" target="_blank">https://volunteer.shpbeds.org/timeslots/HUhj1BPmrA</a>.