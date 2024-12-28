Bradley commits $3M to water park

BRADLEY — The splashy water at the proposed Bradley indoor water park could almost be heard on Monday in Bradley Village Hall.

In the season of gift-giving, Bradley leadership took another big step toward green-lighting what could become the largest indoor water park in Illinois, specifically and possibly the Midwest in general.

At the cost of $2,975,000, the board unanimously approved a $2.6-million contract with Ramaker, an architectural and engineering firm based in Sauk City, Wis., and a $375,000 consulting services contract with American Resort Management, LLC, of Erie, Pa.

The contract with ASM includes design, construction oversight and pre-opening consultation services related to the proposed $79.5-million, 2-acre water park slated for the Northfield Square mall property.

Regarding the Northfield property, Mayor Mike Watson said after Monday’s meeting he anticipates a late February transaction regarding the village’s $6.5-million purchased of the 43 acres of mall property which remains under the ownership of Namdar Realty Group, of Great Neck, N.Y.

The dramatic vision Bradley has brought forth is to demolish a significant portion of the mall — mainly the square footage used to house Sears, JCPenneys, and the two Carson Pirie Scott stores — and construct a large indoor water park designed to attract visitors throughout the Midwest.

If the leap into the deep waters of an indoor water park continues at its projected pace, Bradley could be reviewing construction bid packages by mid to late summer or early fall.

The selection of companies for the 18-24-month construction project could take place by the latter portion of 2025, and construction could begin as early as spring 2026, meaning the glass-enclosed water park could be completed or nearly finished by late 2027 — or about three years from now.

“Bradley will be a much different place from when we found it to when we leave it,” said Rob Romo, village finance director, after the meeting. “What we are doing can provide a lasting change to the face of not just Bradley, but the entire area.”

Simply, the development of the $45-million-plus, 126-acre, 12-field baseball-softball complex immediately east of the Bradley Walmart store and the nearly $80-million water park would make the area a destination for those seeking an escape from the ordinary.

Like the baseball complex, Bradley will not manage the water park. It appears that task will be left with ARM. The company is involved in several park operations.

“They do this for a living,” Romo said. “They are extremely knowledgeable.”

Among the parks under ARM watchful eyes is Epic Waters Indoor Water Park in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Bradley concept is being patterned after the Grand Prairie site.

At the Dec. 9 board meeting, village officials were presented with a vision of the water park from the two developers who are now moving ahead with these plans.

“This is transformational,” said Richard Coleman, CEO and principal of American Resort Management, an operations and consultant firm for water parks, hotels, resorts, conference centers, private clubs and restaurants. “Bradley can be a world class destination.”

If all pieces fall into place, construction of the year-round, glass-enclosed structure could begin in about 15 months. The park would also feature a retractable roof.

If constructed as preliminary designs have illustrated, this water park would be in the top 20 in the U.S. in terms of size. The actual water park portion of the project would sit on about 2 acres.

The park would be about 100,000 square feet when all areas are factored in, meaning some areas not for water use.

Financing for the development — which the consultants described as being on the top 10 national water parks — would come through government bond sales to be financed through a combination of Tax Increment Financing revenues, hotel taxes and business district taxes.