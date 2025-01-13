Smokey Bear paintings to be displayed at 5 Will County nature sites

Nineteen paintings depicting Smokey Bear, the immensely popular symbol of the U.S. Forest Service’s wildfire prevention campaign, will be on display at five Will County nature sites this winter.

Smokey Bear: The Rudy Wendelin Collection exhibit will run from Friday through March 2. The artworks are reproductions of original Smokey Bear paintings that were created from 1977 to 1995.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie have collaborated to bring the reproductions to Will County.

The paintings can be viewed at: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Beecher, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. At Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. viewing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on two Saturdays, Jan. 18 and March 2.

The exhibit’s tentative start date at Midewin is Jan. 31 due to repairs being made to the welcome center. Visitors are advised to call Midewin at 815-423-6370 or visit the Midewin website, fs.usda.gov/midewin, for exhibit dates and hours.

Each site will have a portion of the 19 paintings on display. Visitors can take photos and videos, but should not touch the art.

<strong>About Smokey Bear artist</strong>

The artwork was created by Rudolph “Rudy” Andreas Michael Wendelin who began his career with the U.S. Forest Service in 1933. He created hundreds of Smokey representations that highlighted natural resources conservation and forest fire prevention.

Under Wendelin’s direction, Smokey assumed the human-like characteristics by which he is best known — wearing a solemn expression, dressed in a forest ranger’s hat and jeans, and carrying a shovel.

As Smokey became the immensely popular symbol of the Forest Service’s wildfire prevention campaign, Wendelin was recognized for his important contributions with many awards. He continued his association with Smokey Bear after retiring from the Forest Service in 1973, producing numerous calendar and book illustrations. He died in 2000 at the age of 90.

<strong>Complementary programs</strong>

The Forest Preserve is offering a Smokey challenge that asks visitors to check out visitor centers where the paintings are displayed for a chance to win a Smokey-themed prize basket. Complementary programs being offered in conjunction with the exhibit are:

Smokey Bear – Self-expression Studio: Visitor center hours, Friday-Sunday, March 2, Plum Creek Nature Center. Create your own masterpiece for a small prize and to be included in the community showcase. Winners will be chosen for larger, Smokey Bear-themed prizes in three categories: ages 1-5, 6-12 and 13-18. Free, ages 1-18.

Smokey Bear and Willy Woodchuck Meet and Greet: noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Plum Creek Nature Center. Mascots Smokey Bear and Willy Woodchuck will be at Plum Creek Nature Center to celebrate the exhibit’s opening. There will be photo opportunities, the Smokey Bear Self-Express Studio and giveaways. Free, ages 3-12.