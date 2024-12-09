Off the Trail: Winter slow down

The week of Thanksgiving I was on a hike talking stewardship needs with some peers in a woodland. A cold front was coming, and a deep freeze was eminent. As we walked along I saw very few signs of life as most creatures had retreated into hiding for the long winter or at least were hunkering down for the first prolonged cold blast of the season.

Not everyone had made it to their favorite spot however, as we walked and stirred up the leaves a smallmouth salamander emerged wiggling and glancing up at us a bit dazed and confused. I suspect this little friend had been “sprinting” to the nearest burrow with the aim to get below the frost line before temperatures dropped that evening. We wished it well and gave it some encouragement to find shelter quickly.

Down the path I asked myself, how many weeks will it be until I see a salamander, frog or butterfly again? This was likely my last encounter until the spring thaw.

With so many species tucked away it does present some opportunities for condensed but worthwhile wildlife viewing and contemplation this winter season. One can really concentrate on the species that are left and there is freedom in that simplification.

The winter bird species are still active and for many the winter is the only time we get to see them easily. Several hawk and owl species come down in good numbers from the northern woods and tundra for example. Besides specific winter wildlife species, with the leaves fallen and the waterways frozen our local trees and streams become their own photographic subjects to experiment with and study.

As the salamander burrows down for the next few months, how can you continue to engage with nature so that while everything else is dormant? You will have grown as a nature observer before the salamander emerges again.