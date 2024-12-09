Chill out in December with stress-reducing Forest Preserve programs

December Forest Preserve District of Will County programs have filled up quickly this year.

Here are the few late December programs that still have openings.

Online registration is available on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Birds and Beans</strong>: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 22, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Birdwatch with hot, freshly brewed, bird-friendly coffee from the comfort of the museum library. Chat about the birds that show up at the feeders through the picture windows and enjoy the company of others over winter morning muffins. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Dec. 20.

<strong>Stress-free Hike for Women</strong>: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. This women-only, naturalist-led hike will be a way to get outside for a quick fitness walk after the holiday season. Let the cool air and a mindful walk lead you to calmness and tranquility. After the hike, take a moment to sip on hot beverages and enjoy the views of the Des Plaines River. Free, women ages 16 or older. Register by Dec. 26.

<strong>Forest Therapy for Teens</strong>: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Isle a la Cache Museum. Need to relax? Want to reconnect with nature in a new way? Join an interpretive naturalist for this simple Japanese method of being calm and quiet among the trees. Start by learning a few tips then walk to the trail for guided mindful activities.

Program waivers will be emailed upon registration; signed waivers must be returned electronically or in person before the start of the program. Register by Dec. 26.