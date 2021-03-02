The best daily skin care products, according to my dermatologist

High-quality and effective skin care should not be considered a luxury available only to the wealthy. You can find high-quality, reasonably priced skin care products in your drugstore, discount department store or online.

Some years ago, as my dermatologist was wrapping up my routine office visit, I asked him what specific products he recommends I use for daily skin care. Without hesitation, he pulled out a notepad and wrote down the products that follow:

<strong>CLEANSER</strong>

Cetaphil makes an excellent line of affordable skin care products, including my doctor’s first choice: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.

Other cleansers that receive high marks with my doctor are Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser (the moisturizing deep cleanser version), Basis Sensitive Skin Bar, Lever 2000 and Dove for Sensitive Skin.

<strong>MOISTURIZER</strong>

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream for Very Dry/Sensitive Skin is fragrance-free and my doctor’s top choice for a daily moisturizer.

Walmart sells a generic version of Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream under its brand name, Equate. I’ve had reports from several readers who insist it’s just like the real thing for a lot less.

<strong>ANTI-WRINKLE</strong>

If you are concerned about wrinkles and avoiding skin cancer (who’s not?), Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Cream is a retinol facial treatment with multivitamins — an excellent product you should consider. This is more than a moisturizer. It’s a skin preservation system and much cheaper than a very expensive dermatologist’s precancer procedure.

<strong>TONER</strong>

Instead of purchasing a name-brand astringent for use in your skin care regimen, use witch hazel, an old, natural standby that has been recommended by skin professionals for decades. As a natural astringent, witch hazel has the ability to remove excess oil from the skin and shrink down pores.

A topical application can help reduce the number of contaminants that enter the skin’s pores and potentially can aggravate skin conditions such as blemishes, blackheads and even acne.

Witch hazel is available over the counter at any drugstore and at most supermarkets. Any generic brand performs equally well to any brand-name astringent, no matter how expensive.

<strong>EXFOLIANT</strong>

Mix 1/2 cup granulated sugar with the juice of one whole lemon to form a paste. While showering, invigorate your skin with the paste. Rub heels and elbows with the inside of the lemon rinds. You will swear you’ve just had a spa treatment with a very expensive skin care product.

<strong>DAILY SUNSCREEN</strong>

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 45 is the skin care product my doctor recommends to protect against the sun’s harmful rays. It is available online but also in nearly every drugstore and Costco. I love this brand because it is ultrasheer and nongreasy.