'Snowpiercer' returns after changing channels

Set on a giant train navigating a ruined world and frozen hellscape, “Snowpiercer” (8 p.m. Sunday, AMC, TV-MA) enters its fourth season. The 1,000-car mega-train carries enough of surviving humanity to encompass class distinctions, political intrigues and revolts. I call it the Metaphor Express.

Returning cast members include Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”) and Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”). The first three seasons were broadcast on TNT. They now are available for streaming on AMC+.

• The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game (7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC) pits Team USA, bound for the Paris Olympics, against the WNBA All-Stars. As noted some columns back, one of the biggest television stories of the year is the dramatic increase in the number of viewers tuning in to women’s basketball, both college and professional. WNBA rookie and recent college star Caitlin Clark was not chosen for Team USA but will try to settle the score by leading the All-Stars to victory.

• The new series “Forbidden Love” (9 p.m., Sunday, TLC, TV-14) follows couples who defy their families and local communities by marrying outside of their faith.

• The 1987 comedy “Overboard” (5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Bravo, TV-PG) included all the ingredients of a 1930s screwball romance, including the unhappy wife (Goldie Hawn) of an older millionaire (Edward Herrmann), a handsome suitor (Kurt Russell) and amnesia. Released a generation ago, it remains a cable staple. It shows up on the schedule almost as often as “Pretty Woman” (1989) and “Goodfellas” (1990).

Among the comedy’s executive producers was Anthea Sylbert, a woman whose career path took her from costume designer for such classic films as “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Chinatown,” “Julia” and “Shampoo” to becoming a producing partner with her friend, Goldie Hawn. In addition to “Overboard,” she would make several films with Hawn. Her television credits include “Truman,” a 1995 miniseries starring Gary Sinise as President Harry S. Truman.

Sylbert’s death June 18 revived memories of her work and unique career path that saw her collaborate with actors and filmmakers from Warren Beatty to Roman Polanski, Mike Nichols and Jack Nicholson. An obituary in The New York Times quoted a compliment from Nicholson, who worked with her on “Carnal Knowledge” and “Chinatown.” “When the Ant [his nickname for Anthea] does your clothes, you don’t have to act as much.” You almost can hear him deliver that line in his J.J. “Jake” Gittes voice. Robert Towne, who wrote the script for that acclaimed 1974 movie, died July 1.

CULT CHOICE

In anticipation of the Paris Games, TCM showcases two films about outsiders who overcame odds to achieve Olympic glory. The 1981 costume drama “Chariots of Fire” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG) profiles an unlikely pair of track stars (Ben Cross and Ian Charleson) from different faiths who competed in the 1924 Paris Games. Burt Lancaster stars in the title role of the 1951 biopic “Jim Thorpe: All-American” (9:15 p.m., TV-PG), the tale of the Native American who won numerous medals at the 1912 Summer Games. Directed by Michael Curtiz (“Casablanca”), the film contains archival footage of Thorpe from several Olympic games.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— The Dodgers host the Red Sox in MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

— There’s a whole lot to be said about the awkwardness of a film’s title. The 2024 shocker “Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) follows a college counselor who searches for a missing student, only to discover a kidnapping ring, targeting women with financial problems.

— A skier and a microbrew master join forces to save the family business in time for the holidays in the 2024 romance “A Very Vermont Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): A woman employs DNA evidence to clear the man falsely convicted of raping her; a profile of Dave Isay, the founder of StoryCorps, an organization striving to increase dialogue in a polarized society.

— Hung over after a rough night, a teen is assaulted during a home invasion her parents pretend never happened in the 2024 shocker “A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

— An investigation into an archaeologist’s murder uncovers layers of deceit on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— Targaryen heirs take to the air atop fire breathing pets on “House of the Dragon” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— War with the Colombians seems inevitable on “Hotel Cocaine” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— The death of another family friend makes Mariah doubt the official story about the judge on “The Emperor of Ocean Park” (9 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— The action flashes 30 years into the past to explore Kira’s promising years as a researcher on “Orphan Black: Echoes” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

SATURDAY SERIES

Two amateur storm chasers vanish on “Tracker” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “Password” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r).

SUNDAY SERIES

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A sudden road trip on “Tulsa King” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-MA) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Lisa gets fast and furious on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Future events foretold on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... ABC airs the 1992 kids’ sports comedy “The Mighty Ducks” (8 p.m., TV-PG) ... Stuck inside on “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A sudden windfall leads to trouble on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Tyrannis leads the toga party on “Krapopolis” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... An angry dad becomes a suspect after a 14-year-old boy goes missing on “Tracker” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).