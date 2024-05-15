Community Calendar: May 15-21

<strong>May 15</strong>

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All veterans are invited to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. and veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided. The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center is at 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais.

<strong>May 16</strong>

<strong>Symphony of Style luncheon</strong>

Fashion is back on the runway at the Kankakee Country Club for the annual Symphony of Style Luncheon and Style Hosted hosted by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will include fashions from Dress Well Boutique and the eKaye Collection, a fashion house focused on couture and edgy, timeless design — owned by local fashion designer Emily Sifrit.

The cost is $50 per guest and includes lunch. Proceeds benefit the KVSO through the efforts of the Women’s Guild.

The Kankakee Country Club is at 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.kuso.org/event/symphony-of-style" target="_blank">kuso.org/event/symphony-of-style</a></strong>

<strong>May 17</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network roundtable</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host a monthly roundtable. The doors will open at 8:15 a.m. for networking.

<strong>Mental Health Awareness Fair</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Riverside Healthcare Atrium, 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley, Riverside Behavioral Medicine and Kankakee School District 111 will host the Mental Health Awareness Fair. Learn more about Riverside Behavioral Medicine and community partners while enjoying an ice cream treat or a snack from one of the food trucks.

<strong>May 18</strong>

<strong>Spinal Cord Injury Day</strong>

United Spinal Association Illinois Chapter is inviting people living with paralysis caused by trauma or medical conditions to a Spinal Cord Injury Day at 9:30 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

This will be an opportunity to meet peers, learn about complications of injury, adaptive driving, adaptive sports, recreation and more.

To register for this free program and lunch, call USAIC at Guest speakers from the Office of the Secretary of State, Options Center for Independent Living, Lincoln-Way Special Recreation Association, Mobility Works, Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital and USAIC will share expertise on a variety of topics. A panel of USAIC members will relate their life changing experiences and offer tips on how they manage to live life fully, even with a severe disability.

<strong>» Register: 708-671-1808; <a href="mailto:info@ilunitedspinal.org" target="_blank">info@ilunitedspinal.org</a>; <a href="https://www.ilunitedspinal.org/events" target="_blank">ilunitedspinal.org/events</a></strong>

<strong>UpliftedCare’s Honoring Mothers</strong>

The Honoring Mothers Workshop is being held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. This free workshop is a safe space for anyone who has lost their mother to join others who have experienced a similar loss.

Through activities and discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with others to realize you are not alone on your grief journey and learn powerful coping tools to deal with the difficult emotions that often accompany grieving a parent. Everyone will create a keepsake to take home to remember Mom.

This workshop is open to individuals and families with children ages 5 and older. All workshop materials and light refreshments will be provided. The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center is at 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais.

Registration is required to attend so materials can be prepared.

<strong>» Register: 815-939-4141</strong>

<strong>Fore the Kids Golf Outing</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Oak Springs Golf Course, 6740 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne, there will be a golf outing to benefit the Kankakee YMCA. The cost is $100 per individual, $400 per group or $30 for dinner only. Spots are limited. This will be a golf scramble, four-some format and registration includes: green fees, cart, beverages and free drink ticket, lunch and dinner, contests with awards and raffles to give away.

<strong>Cruising in Aroma Park</strong>

From 6-9:30 p.m. at Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District, 3301 Waldron Road, Aroma Park, Fun Hub Bar and Tuff Dawgs Rescue will host the first year of Aroma Park Cruise Nights. Park cars at the forest preserve off Waldron Road and also at the Fun Hub (front and rear parking lots) 501 N. Lowe Road.

Cold beverages are available at Fun Hub, both alcoholic or nonalcoholic. If you do drink an alcoholic beverage, it’s asked that you remain on the Fun Hub Property.

There will be bags available and other outdoor activities and a 50/50 raffle For Tuff Dawg’s Animal Rescue.

<strong>Nite on the Town</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Central High School, 1134 3100N, Clifton, it’ll be the school’s annual night of jazz. Tickets cost $5 ahead of time or $7 at the door. The theme is “As Seen on TV!”

KVTA presents Pat Tomasulo

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is set to present, for one night only, Pat Tomasulo, a Chicago-based stand-up comedian, TV host, actor and podcaster. One of the top headlining acts in Chicago, his very first one-hour comedy special, “What A Time To Be Alive,” has been released recently.

He can be seen and heard weekly on “The Pat Tomasulo Podcast,” one of the highest-charting podcasts on Apple’s “Stand-Up Comedy” podcast rankings. Tomasulo also appears every morning as one of the hosts of the WGN Morning News, the highest-rated AM news program in Chicago for more than 10 years running. Other TV credits include guest host and contributor to “LIVE! With Regis and Kelly,” and co-host of “Shaq Vs,” an ABC primetime reality show featuring basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

Tomasulo is also the creator and host of “Laugh Your Face Off,” an annual comedy benefit that has raised more than $2.6 million for The Facial Pain Research Foundation, a group that funds research to cure trigeminal neuralgia, a rare pain condition his wife, Amy, suffers from. He’ll bring his observational, absurdist humor to the stage, riffing through a variety of life observations, topical news and sports and the idiosyncrasies of being human, peppered throughout with witty commentary.

Audience discretion is advised, as this show is not recommended for children.

Pat Tomasulo can be seen live at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or, if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.

May 19

I Got Your Six Walk/Run

The 3rd annual race — in remembrance of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and in honor of Sgt. Tyler Bailey — will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley. As tribute to Marlene’s love of dogs, up to 75 participants can register their dog to run/walk with them. All participants will be provided with an I Got Your Six race shirt, and all registered dogs will be provided a custom race handkerchief to wear during the race.

All proceeds from this event will be used to fund two Kankakee Community College Law Enforcement Scholarships in each officer’s name. Additionally, as fundraising efforts have exceeded organizer’s expectations, they are able to utilize a portion of this year’s proceeds to purchase training aides for a Kankakee County-wide training group and the Kankakee Career Center Law Enforcement class.

» Sign up: <a href="https://bit.ly/3SQBXp6" target="_blank">bit.ly/3SQBXp6</a>

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation car show

The Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization helping families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties diagnosed with cancer.

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is preparing for its 14th Annual Benefit Car Show at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais.

Registration for the show is $20 and will begin at 9 a.m. Judging will begin at 11 a.m., with trophies being awarded at 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 3 vehicles in each of 18 classes, as well as Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best of Show and Caleb’s Memorial Award.

There will be door prizes, split-the-pot, raffles and lunch available for purchase during the day. This event is free to spectators and, in the event of rain, the show will be held June 4.

» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow" target="_blank">facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow</a>

34th annual Rhubarb Festival

Starting at 10 a.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, the 34th annual Rhubarb Festival will take place on the grounds of Governor Small Memorial Park. There will be pies, jams, vendors, live performances, a kid’s zone and history. The opening of the Art League’s Annual Member Show in the Kankakee County Museum will coincide with the festival. Art will be on display in the George Grey Barnard Exhibit room until Aug. 31, during museum hours.

BBCHS Track-A-Palooza

At BaseCamp, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle, there will be 12 hours of live music from Chicago bands serving as a benefit for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School track team. Doors open at noon, and entry is $25 cash at the door.

The Track-A-Palooza is presented by Budda Brothers Booking.

May 20

Summer Nostalgia

At 7:30 p.m. at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, there will be summer nostalgia-themed trivia night featuring questions on memories, music, festivals and concerts and movie blockbusters.

May 21

Trauma & Resilience Summit

Success By 6, a partnership initiative of the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, announced the Trauma & Resilience Summit set for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 21 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

This free, full-day conference aims to shed light on the effect trauma has on the community while offering practical tools for healing and resilience.

Keynote speaker Kate Reed, MPH, BSW, a Trauma-Informed Consultant, will kick off the Summit with a presentation on the Impact of Trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences, followed by a series of evidence-based breakout sessions, facilitated by local experts. Topics include Infant Massage, Mental Health First Aid, Parent Cafés, Parent Education & Positive Discipline and Theraplay.

Lunch will precede a panel conversation, featuring Jim Rowe (Kankakee County States’ Attorney), Krisi Shu (YMCA Childcare), Sarah Winkel (Project SUN) and Dr. Stonewall McCuiston (Riverside Healthcare).

This will be followed by breakout groups focused on healing responses to trauma. Topics include art therapy, peer support groups, reflective practices, simple meal planning and prep and trauma-informed yoga and meditation.

Lunch will be provided free of charge to all registered attendees. This event is made possible thanks to a grant received from Birth to Five Illinois. Questions can be directed to <a href="mailto:sb6@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">sb6@myunitedway.org</a>.

» Register: <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/trauma-summit" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/trauma-summit</a>

Intro to Gov. Contracting & Certification

From 9-11 a.m., Ileen Kelly, PhD, will present Introduction to Government Contracting & Certification in room D123 at Kankakee Community College.

Discover the basics of government contracting, including navigating the free bid lead/matching system, registering as a vendor, interpreting certifications to help you succeed and pursuing subcontracting opportunities. This is a live webinar you can attend from anywhere or join the group watching at KCC.

It’s a free presentation by registration is required by calling 815-802-8206, or go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/comejoinus" target="_blank">kcc.edu/comejoinus</a>.

This is a live event. People watching on their own will receive an email with a link to the session within 24 hours of the webinar.