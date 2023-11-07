Where 'Love Thy Neighbor' falls short

It’s the little things that get to you. Having lived in the suburbs, a big city and a small rural town, I know from experience the ability of other people to drive you crazy is a matter of relative perspective.

In the city, you can share a subway car with thousands of people and live in the same building with hundreds of neighbors. But somehow you don’t manage to see them.

In the country and in the suburbs, you have a greater sense of space and privacy but also the ability to focus on the maddening habits of others.

Now in its fifth season, “Neighborhood Wars” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., A&E, TV-14) showcases behavior that can drive neighbors to distraction, legal action and even to blows.

In the season opener, a woman gets so fed up by the notion she is being spied on by her neighbors’ security camera that she takes a hammer to their high-tech system. In a second helping, a mother gets physical with a school bus driver who refuses to drop her kids off where she wants, and another discovers someone didn’t like where she parked, so he or she covered her car with dog manure.

• Fights between neighbors are one thing, but the consumer is not always right, as “Customer Wars” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., A&E, TV-14) returns for a new season.

• Award-winning professional Philadelphia musicians including Kristal Oliver, Andrew Lipke and Bethlehem Roberson, team up with a group of high school sophomores to write, score and perform new songs reflecting the exuberance of youth as well as the challenges of COVID lockdown and social struggles in the 2023 documentary “Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-PG).

• Co-created and hosted by award-winning journalist Nick Barili, “De La Calle” will stream on Paramount+. The eight-part series will focus on the rich diversity of Latin music as Barili travels to the streets and music studios of Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain and the United States.

Along the way, he explores and explains various styles of music and songs of both protest and celebration, from rap, reggaeton, bachata, Latin trap, cumbia and urbano music.

Barili uses his own story to discuss cultural cross-pollination and influence. A first-generation immigrant, he spoke Spanish at home and English at his school, Malcolm X Elementary. He grew up listening to his parents’ music as well as El General and Calle 13 as much as E-40 and Outkast.

• Another musical offering, presented in anticipation of tomorrow night’s broadcast of the CMA Awards, “Dolly Parton — From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll” (9 p.m., ABC) celebrates the musical legend with decades of chart-topping country and pop hits, movie appearances and TV specials. It also draws from her upcoming rock ‘n’ roll-themed album “Rockstar,” available Nov. 17.

Tomorrow’s CMA broadcast will feature a performance of Parton’s song “World on Fire” from that album.

• The Netflix documentary “The Improv: 60 and Still Standing,” celebrates the legendary comedy club and its enduring influence.

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) does such a good job of writing the first draft of history that its old segments can be repurposed to shed light on contemporary events. “Shattered Dreams of Peace: The Road From Oslo” surveys the history of Palestine’s relationship with Israel from the 1993 Peace Accords to the present day.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Election Night in America” (5 p.m., CNN).

• A war on gangs on “FBI: True” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A victim with an arrow in her head needs help on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• “Native America” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) examines the role of women in native traditions.

• A security guard’s murder on “FBI” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Gabi’s mother needs a favor on “Found” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A soldier (Robert Mitchum) teams up with a detective (Robert Young) to capture a homicidal veteran (Robert Ryan) obsessed with hatred for Jews in the 1947 thriller “Crossfire” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Considered a “B” picture, it received five Oscar nominations. Director Edward Dmytryk (“The Caine Mutiny”) later was blacklisted as part of the “Hollywood 10.”

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Brian Cox and Maren Morris on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Rachel Maddow, Jeff Tweedy and Ms. Pat visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).