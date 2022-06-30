Local events scheduled for the Fourth of July

As the calendar turns to July, excitement builds for America’s 246th birthday. There are several spots in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to don red, white and blue and check out fireworks and other festivities.

Updates and additional events will be available at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com" target="_blank">daily-journal.com</a>.

<strong>July 1-4</strong>

<strong>Beecher 4th of July Festival</strong>

The 94th annual festival is set for four days in and around Fireman’s Park at 673 Penfield St., Beecher. The days include a carnival, parade, food, vendor market, fireworks and live music. A schedule of events is available on Facebook and at village hall.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/beecher4thofjulyfestival" target="_blank">facebook.com/beecher4thofjulyfestival</a>.

<strong>July 2</strong>

<strong>Fireworks at KCC</strong>

Gates open at 4 p.m. for the Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive. Food and music will be available after open, and fireworks will begin at dusk. Admission is $20 per carload.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.news.kcc.edu" target="_blank">news.kcc.edu</a>.

<strong>4th of July Celebration</strong>

The Bradley Billiard Club, located at 359 S. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, will be hosting an all-day Fourth of July event that includes a special themed celebration. The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through the whole day.

For more information, go to 815-523-7488.

<strong>Aroma Park fireworks</strong>

Starting at 5 p.m. with cheeseburgers and fireworks with a 7 p.m. live performance from The Social Side Social Club — at the Aroma Park Boat Club at 199 Boat Club Road — Aroma Park will host a celebration with free admission and free parking.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/aroma.boatclub" target="_blank">facebook.com/aroma.boatclub</a>.

<strong>July 3</strong>

<strong>Manteno Fireworks</strong>

A fireworks show will be held at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>Momence 4th of July Celebration</strong>

At 7 p.m. will be Sensei Steve’s karate show, followed by a performance from The Silhouettes. At dusk (about 9 p.m.), there will be a fireworks show. The viewing area will be at the footbridge at Railroad Avenue. Events also will take place around Second Street.

<strong>July 4</strong>

<strong>Watseka Parade</strong>

At 10 a.m., the Fourth of July parade themed “Born in the USA” will begin going south on Belmont Avenue and will end at Watseka Community High School. Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker — coloring contest winners — will participate in the parade.

For more information, call 815-432-2416.