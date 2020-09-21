RANDALL: Are you prepared?

Early in August, I learned something about myself. And I want all of you to learn from me. My house was in the path of the storm and we lost a huge branch on a tree and were without power for 28 hours. I know some people ended up being without power for over a week. I don’t think I was as prepared as I should have been.

I do have a bin in my basement labeled “Prepared for Disaster” as that is one of the classes that I offer. I needed that bin on this day in August. I was glad to have the hand-crank radio/flashlight combination in case our phones ran out of battery and we needed a flashlight or to hear the news. You can purchase a hand-crank radio/flashlight online for under $40. They are easy to use as you just crank it whenever it runs out of power. One minute of cranking gives you 20 minutes of use. There are even varieties that charges your cell phone.

We own portable power packs for our cells phones that will fully charge a phone twice with one full charge. We used those, but eventually they ran out of juice, too.

Luckily, I had a friend within a few miles of my house that hadn’t lost power and let us plug in our portable power packs.

You can purchase one with 25,000 mAh that will allow you to charge your cell phone five times. I found some online for under $40. But it’s only good in a disaster if you keep it charged up!

The crank flashlight is great to have on hand but what is even better is having a lantern so you do not have to keep cranking your flashlight every 20 minutes. We did have a camping lantern in the basement that is battery operated. But it’s not very useful if the batteries are dead! Again, luckily, a few miles drive to a CVS was all it took to get more batteries and have the lantern light up a full room.

Other items I have in my “Prepared for Disaster” bin are canned foods, anti-bacterial wipes, bleach, first aid kit, hand sanitizer and water bottles. I think every household should have a bin full of items to make them “Prepared for Disaster.” There are many kits you can buy online or you can create your own.

So even though I thought I was prepared for a disaster, and this disaster could have been so much worse, I still learned that there are steps I can take and I hope you will take to be better prepared. You never know when a disaster will hit.

After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Make sure your emergency kit is stocked with the items on the checklist below. Most of the items are inexpensive and easy to find and any one of them could save your life. Once you take a look at the basic items consider what unique needs your family might have, such as supplies for pets or seniors.

<strong>Basic disaster supplies kit</strong>

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

• Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

• Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

• Flashlight

• First aid kit

• Extra batteries

• Whistle (to signal for help)

• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

• Manual can opener (for food)

• Local maps

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

<strong>Maintaining your kit</strong>

After assembling your kit remember to maintain it so it’s ready when needed:

• Keep canned food in a cool, dry place.

• Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.

• Replace expired items as needed.

• Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.

<strong>Kit storage locations</strong>

Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and cars.

• Home: Keep this kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.

• Work: Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours. Your work kit should include food, water and other necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes, stored in a “grab and go” case.

• Car: In case you are stranded, keep a kit of emergency supplies in your car.

<em>Source: ready.gov/kit</em>