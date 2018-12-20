The third annual Brew Dude New Year’s Giveaway is back for another year.

The Daily Journal’s Brew Dude is giving away a prize package to make New Year’s Eve 2018 your best yet. You could win a prize basket filled with beer and beer-related merchandise to share with your friends as the clock rings midnight.

Enter at <a href="http://kankakee.secondstreetapp.com/Brew-Dude-Giveaway/" target="_blank">kankakee.secondstreetapp.com/Brew-Dude-Giveaway</a>.

To enter, submit a photo of you enjoying your favorite beer. We’re talking selfies, vacation shots, pictures with friends and family, anything that shows you enjoying yourself with a cold brew. Tell us your name, what you’re drinking, and where. Feel free to get creative.

You can submit a photo now through 12 a.m. on Dec. 26, and you can vote up to once a day for your favorite shot.

The person with the highest number of votes will receive the grand prize. Two other winners will be chosen at random for smaller items.

Questions? Email <a href="mailto:aadkanian@daily-journal.com">aadkanian@daily-journal.com</a>.