Justin Witthoft notes

Justin Witthoft was born with a thumb on left hand. A thumb and pinkie on his right hand. He was born without a right ankle and foot. He had the tibia on the left leg. Doctor formed a knee joint, which he had surgery on until he was 16 because it had to keep up with his growing body..

Age: 41

Children: 12-year-old twins, children Braydon and Ashlynn

Braydon wants to race go-karts. "He's pushing really hard." Withoft plans on racing for three or four years. Braydon will get his chance to race.

"He needs to race," George said of Braydon. He hyas been racing. We can't keep up with him now." George built a track where he lives. They race 410s.

He's been going to Kankakee County Speedway for 35 years.

His dad, George, raced at the track for a few weeks in the 1970s before he wrecked his car.

About driving for Rick Kingsnorth: "It's Rick's car. I get the pleasure of driving it."

The two have been friends.

Kingsnorth: "He's an excellent wheel man."

Kingsnorth asked him to drive for him at the end of last season. They were sitting up in the grandstand during the Dick Potts Memorial Race. Kingsnorth told Whitoft he was buying another car and wanted him to drive.

"I like his ability as a driver. He is not afraid to mix it up."

Justin won his first ever heat race on opening night this season. He started the race in the third row. He took the lead from the start, using the top of the track.

"I didn't feel surprised."

His teammates are Dan Kroll and Nate Kroll. Dan is Nate's uncle.

Not a lot of time to celebrate: "I got out, held the (checkered) flag and off we went to get ready for the for the feature.

This is Justin's 11th year of racing. Prior to this year, he furnished his own car. That is a $3,000 to $6,000 investment for a year.

"Money struggles. This is on my dime."

Why he races: The thrill and going fast. It's an adrenaline rush.

"It is more about passion and fun then racing for money."

Right now he is working winning heat races.

Winning a feature: "I think this car can do it."

All three cars are capable of finishing in the top five consistently.

Justin was born with hands that had thumbs and one finger. he uses prosthetics on his legs. He was born with legs above the knees. They last three years.

No modifications to the car

"He can do anything I can do," Rick Kingsnorth said. "There is no sympathy. He is treated like everybody else."

<strong>George Witthoft, 60</strong> ... he was born with two toes on each foot and three fingers on each hand.

"He's easy going, laid back. he doesn't beat around the bush. He is strong willed. I would like him to use that 3,000 car a little more. There are some drivers who take advantage. He needs to use that car to get down there and

"He can do anything anybody else can do.

"He's a pretty fair racer. He can take care of him self.

Justin built cars from the frame up. He's a heck of a fabricator.

"He has half a hand and can do as much as a person with full hands.

Kelly Hannan, mechanic, they have worked together for five years. The working relation started when Witthoft blew an engine. Hannan was impressed with Witthoft's driving skills and had spare parts. The two clicked.

"We get along alright. It took a couple of years.

"It's kind of like Days of Thunder (relationship between Tom Cruise and Robert Duvall's characters). "We did it his way. We did things my way. And we are still doing things my way."

They both laughed.

"Acutally he has done good. and there are big things in the future."

Hannan said one thing Witthoft could do more is put the bumper to his competition.

The difference from last year to this year, he doesn't get in a comfort zone. From the drop of the green to the checkered, he goes.

A feature win for both would be a first.