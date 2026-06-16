Kankakee Fire Chief LaRoche to retire

The leader of the Kankakee Fire Department will soon be retiring.

Chief Bryan LaRoche, chief since May 2021, recently announced that his tenure will conclude Sept. 7, ending his 24-year tenure with the department.

LaRoche joined the department in 2002.

At the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis announced he and other leaders are formulating a plan regarding the search process.

LaRoche announced in early June that he would be ending his career. Curtis did note that the chief said he could stay on for a short time after Sept. 7 to give the administration more time to find his replacement, if necessary.

Curtis said LaRoche’s decision did not catch him off guard as the chief had previously indicated he was nearing his decision to end his career.

“While I’m saddened to hear Chief LaRoche will be retiring from the city of Kankakee, i couldn’t be more proud of the chief and what he has accomplished for the city of Kankakee and for me personally,” Curtis said.

Curtis and LaRoche both took their leadership roles in May 2021. LaRoche replaced then-Chief Damon Schuldt.

Deputy Chief Christopher Salazar, a member of the department since 2006, was appointed to his leadership position in January.

Upon informing Curtis of his intention, LaRoche said he would be leaving with mixed emotions.

Kankakee has the largest fire department within Kankakee County. The department is budgeted for 51 officers. When LaRoche took over as chief, the department was budgeted for 47 officers.

“Serving this department and our community has been one of the greatest honored of my life,” he said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities the City of Kankakee has given me and my family.”

As he prepares for his next chapter in life, LaRoche said he will leave the department with great experiences, lasting friendships and “memories that I will always cherish.”

Under LaRoche, the department modernized its fleet with the purchase of an ambulance in 2022, a pumper truck in 2026 and an aerial ladder truck to be delivered this autumn.

He was also responsible for implementing the innovative internship program to recruit, train and promote a younger generation of future fire and EMS personnel.