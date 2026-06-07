Kankakee celebrates Independence Day with live music and fireworks along the river

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 4, along the south banks of the Kankakee River. Three live music performances will lead into a 25-minute fireworks show at dusk.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at Kankakee Community College. Admission is $20 per carload, cash only. All proceeds benefit the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The music lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. with the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, followed by the Kankakee Municipal Band at 6:30 p.m. and the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. All three groups will perform American and patriotic music. Barbi Brewer-Watson will give opening remarks.

Food vendors open at 5 p.m.: Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Lauren’s Hot Apple Dumplings, Brewhead Espresso, and the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra Concessions.

Picnicking is welcome. Bring chairs and blankets — no seating is provided. Indoor restrooms are available. The grounds are handicap accessible.

Grills and personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive, off River Road, south of downtown Kankakee.

The event is sponsored by Riverside Medical Center, the Illinois Arts Council, the Kankakee Valley Park District, the City of Kankakee, and KCC.