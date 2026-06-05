‘Get the home they deserve’: 18 rescued fight dogs settle in at Kankakee Co. Animal Control

Kankakee County Animal Control Director Kari Laird sits with one of the 18 dogs taken in from an alleged dog-fighting site and now residing at Kankakee County Animal Control on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Laird said the approximately 3-year-old male pitbull mix is one of about a dozen from the group that simply seek human affection and will be looking to be rehomed. (Tiffany Blanchette)

While rescued from an alleged dog-fighting site in rural Pembroke Township, at least 12 of the 18 dogs taken in are hoping for at least one more rescue.

“Six of the dogs are likely to never be considered adoptable,” said Kari Laird, director of the Bourbonnais-based Kankakee County Animal Control. “They just want attention.”

Attention. Love. Shelter.

Those three words simply mean one word: Home.

Since being brought into the shelter on May 24, the dogs – some wearing scars from abuse – have been vaccinated, poked, prodded, tested and examined.

Laird said the dogs did not present injuries she would consider recent.

The 12 were deemed ready for a place to call home and were waiting in cages at the animal control headquarters along Mooney Drive, the home of the county’s animal control division since June 2024.

The dogs’ ages range from 5 months to upwards of 3-4 years. Those ages are the best estimates Laird and her team can place on the furry, tail-wiggling tenants, who are a combination of mixed pit bull and Rottweiler breeds.

The animals, of course, range in size, but the average weight, Laird noted, is about 35 pounds.

“They are all sweet dogs. They just want love and attention,” she said.

To be considered adoptable, the dogs must be healthy, but also willing to be led with a leash and, most importantly, not be considered aggressive.

By their wagging tails and ability to be approached, these dogs passed those tests.

This one-night influx of dogs swelled the number of dogs at animal control from 22 to 40. Donations of food and other supplies have since arrived at the shelter, but Laird said the obvious goal is to move the dogs to homes or rescue sites.

The dogs were seized following the execution of a search warrant in reference to an illegal dog-fighting operation near 3000 South and 13700 East Road in Pembroke Township.

Not a first in Pembroke

This far-eastern area of Kankakee County is not unfamiliar with dog fighting, unfortunately.

During the raid, animal control gained possession of the 18 dogs. Some are in extremely poor health.

The Kankakee man alleged to be operating the dog-fighting enterprise, Billy Walker, 45, eventually relinquished control of the dog to animal control.

That action, Laird said, helps speed up animal control’s ability to move the dogs into new homes.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said rural areas like Pembroke Township can be magnets for people operating enterprises such as dog fighting

“They are trying to keep it hidden,” he said. Downey said dog fighting is not a constant in Pembroke, but it certainly does pop up. He said law enforcement will continue to pursue these offenders.

All things considered, Downey said most of these dogs are adoptable.

“They can make good pets. We evaluate them. We have veterinarians evaluate them,” the sheriff said.

The 12 dogs deemed adoptable, Downey said, will most likely make good pets. It is simply a matter of getting them out of the intense environment and mindset.

He noted the last thing animal control or his office wants is dogs adopted who could be dangerous.

But, he said, the dogs must be moved because the influx of dogs being confiscated or turned into animal control happens on a nearly daily basis.

On the lookout: Downey

Regarding the animal control department, most do not realize the agency, which is an arm of the Kankakee County government, is not taxpayer-funded.

Animal control, which has a budget of about $400,000, is maintained by money generated through animal registration, tags, fees and fines.

As Downey stated, law enforcement is on the lookout for these locations. So is Laird.

“We were unaware of this operation. This person was not on our list,” she said.

Cuddling with one of the younger rescued dogs, Laird said any life these dogs will gain beyond the days of heavy chains around their necks at the fighting site has to be better.

Some will most likely soon be heading to other rescues. She believes in two weeks or so, some of the dogs will be leaving the Bourbonnais site.

Laird noted that while all dog fighting is terrible, this site was not the worst she has seen.

“But all of these cases are difficult. It’s happening in our county. We have to get the information and do the investigation. We hope people tell us more.”

Regarding these new occupants, Laird said they likely didn’t gain much attention while in Pembroke Township.

“They love having attention. ... We want our dogs to get the home they deserve.”