Chase Maher, Noah Hanson power Beecher past Gardner-South Wilmington: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Beecher 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 7: At home, the Bobcats (21-10, 9-3 River Valley) scored three runs three different times to best the Panthers (17-12, 8-4) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Chase Maher and Noah Hanson each had three hits and three RBIs for Beecher, with Hanson adding a double and a run. Easton Lane singled, doubled and scored twice. After Nicholas Fox threw a perfect first inning, Maher allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, three walks and three strikeouts in six innings of relief.

Aiden Himes (2 R, RBI), Aiden Mack (2B, R, RBI) and Reed Millette (2B, R, 3 RBIs) each had two hits for G-SW.