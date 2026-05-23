Gardner-South Wilmington comes back for extra-inning regional title win: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Class 1A Dwight Regional championship

Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Grant Park 2 (9 inn.): Trailing 2-0 after five innings, Kayla Scheuber hit an RBI single in the sixth before Maddie Simms hit one in the seventh to force extra innings, where Simms scored the eventual winning run on an error in the top of the ninth to give the Panthers (24-11) the regional title.

Simms and Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes each threw complete games in an instant classic pitchers’ duel. Simms allowed two unearned runs on three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts. Hayes allowed an earned run on eight hits, two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Scheuber went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Simms was 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI. Jo Male had a 2 for 3 day for a Panthers team that will face St. Edward in the Indian Creek Sectional semifinals Wednesday.

Adelyn Karstensen hit a two-run double for the Dragons (18-6). Abi Roberts and Mackenna Wells each had hits.

Class 1A Watseka Regional championship

LeRoy 10, Watseka 0 (5 inn.): No individual stats were immediately available for the Warriors, who finished the season 16-10.

Baseball

Milford 4, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Dozer Park in Peoria, the Bearcats (14-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and never trailed. Aiden Bell and Hixon Lafond each had RBI singles. Maddox Muehling singled and scored twice.

Lafond threw two shutout innings and allowed a hit. Muehling, Bell and Coy Lucht each threw a scoreless inning of relief.