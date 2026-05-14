They showed up when it mattered most: Kankakee County reader-nominated Everyday Heroes of 2026

A bar owner who opened her doors during a tornado. A veteran turned trauma therapist. A paraeducator who said she’d never leave her kids. Meet the Kankakee Daily Journal’s 2026 Everyday Heroes, nominated by our readers.

Ashley Peterson

Nominated by: Angelina Gear

If you ask anyone in our community who shows up, consistently, wholeheartedly, and without hesitation, Ashley Peterson’s name will rise to the top every time.

Ashley is the kind of person who brings light into a room before she even says a word. On the cloudiest days, she is the sun — steady, warm, and impossible to ignore. She is often the first to raise her hand when something needs to be done, and just as often, the one quietly making sure it gets done right.

Her work with both the Manteno Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Chamber is nothing short of remarkable. She doesn’t just participate, she elevates. Whether she’s supporting local businesses, organizing initiatives, or simply showing up to cheer others on, Ashley leads with energy, intention, and heart.

But what truly sets Ashley apart is how she balances it all. As a working mom, she manages the demands of her career and her family with grace and determination, never losing her sense of humor along the way. She is smart, driven, and undeniably funny — the kind of person who can make you laugh while also inspiring you to be better.

Ashley doesn’t seek recognition, which is exactly why she deserves it. She embodies what it means to be an everyday hero: someone who lifts others up, strengthens her community, and leads by example in both big moments and small, everyday acts of kindness.

It is truly an honor to know her.

Donald P. Rapier

Nominated by: Cynthia Gioia

He helps a 99-year-old woman with her yard work after the tornado hit, fixes anything that’s broken, and checks up on her several times a week to see if she is alright or needs anything — all at his own expense.

Gloria Kennedy

Nominated by: Reverend Eugene Edwards

She has been an invaluable source of support in my work, consistently encouraging me to reach new heights. Her people-focused approach to management truly sets her apart.

Melanie McCummisky

Nominated by: Kyle Cassady

Melanie McCummisky embodies the true spirit of a local hero through her service, compassion, and unwavering dedication to others. As an Army veteran, she has already demonstrated courage and commitment to her country. Today, she continues that service as an EMDR therapist, specializing in treating PTSD among military patients, helping veterans reclaim their lives with dignity and strength.

Beyond her professional work, Melanie is a devoted mother of two, balancing her career with love and care for her family. She also brings joy and connection to the community through her participation in cosplay events, including C2E2, where she uplifts others through creativity and shared passion. Melanie consistently puts others before herself, offering empathy, support, and healing wherever it is needed. Her impact reaches far beyond her immediate circle, making her an exceptional and deserving nominee for Everyday Hero recognition in our community.

Elli Schafer

Nominated by: Leslee Schafer

If you ask the parents who trust Elli Schafer with their children, they’ll tell you she’s extraordinary — not because she’s chasing headlines or grand gestures, but because she quietly shows up every single day for students who need her most. Elli is a paraeducator in the Destiny Program at Levasseur Grade School, where she’s spent nearly five years supporting children with disabilities.

Elli herself lives with a disability, and perhaps that’s part of what makes her so remarkable. She understands her students not just through training, but through lived experience. She knows what it feels like to need structure, patience, and clear communication, and she gives those gifts freely, with grace and empathy.

Her work isn’t easy. Paras and teachers everywhere are underpaid and under-recognized, yet Elli’s dedication never wavers. When we once talked about school safety, I pleaded with her, “If anything ever happens, please just run.” Her answer was simple and unwavering: “Absolutely not. I’m protecting my kids.” That moment captured who she is — someone who goes beyond duty, beyond fear, beyond herself.

Elli has a gift for connecting with students others might struggle to reach. She’s the “whisperer,” intuitively sensing when a child is overwhelmed and knowing how to calm the storm before it starts. Her compassion, patience, and quiet strength make her a hero not just to her students, but to every parent who sees the difference she makes.

Elli doesn’t seek recognition. She simply shows up, day after day, with heart, courage, and an unshakable belief in her students. That’s what makes her an Everyday Hero — not for one grand act, but for the countless small ones that change lives.

Randy Wilken

Nominated by: Lisa Bowers

Randy is the President of ProHarvest Seeds, a family-owned business in Ashkum, IL. Through ProHarvest, Randy has donated thousands of dollars to local charities, as well as statewide FFA and agricultural programs. He and his family also participate in food drives, charity 5Ks, and fundraising golf outings. He goes above and beyond supporting students competing at county fairs in Illinois and Iowa. He is a well-respected member of his church and has contributed to it monetarily, and given up his time and labor whenever needed. Randy is an inspiration and local hero that deserves recognition for his selfless efforts.

Amanda Jolly

Nominated by: Mary Champagne

Amanda Jolly and Fun Hub Bar dropped everything and within minutes transformed Fun Hub Bar in Aroma Park into a haven of safety — a safe space for those suffering from the EF3 tornado of March 10, 2026. There is nothing more than gratitude that so many can share about Amanda Jolly and her employees at Fun Hub Bar. Without Mandy and Fun Hub, so many would have been lost. She turned lemons into lemonade.

Pat Wilder

Nominated by: Mike Graham

Along with a couple of churches — Grace Baptist and Risen Savior — Pat went above and beyond, way beyond the call for any citizen. He made sure everyone had something to eat and a roof over their heads in an unbelievably selfless manner for the duration. He is a great community member and is definitely a hometown hero.

Mrs. Kaelyn Bess

Nominated by: Rebecca Czernik

Mrs. Bess is our Everyday Hero because she does so much for our school — not just the everyday things, but the extraordinary things. When the recent storm hit our school, Bishop McNamara Catholic School, she amassed a team of community experts and led her staff and families in an enormous recovery effort with grace, compassion, and love.