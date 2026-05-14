Giving back to community: Kankakee County Marine Corps League

Members of the Kankakee County Marine Corps League gather during their monthly meeting on April 7, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For a group of nearly 50 veterans – chiefly U.S. Marines – answering the call of duty is just as important and meaningful today as during active duty.

However, instead of carrying loaded weapons, these retired service men and women well into their retirement years carry the nation’s colors for ceremonial occasions throughout Kankakee County.

Although U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 1253 consists of 47 members, 85-year-old Dave Allen of Bourbonnais said the number of those who actively participate is closer to 12. Allen served from 1958 to 1961.

In 2014, the group had 154 members.

The Marines who remain form a color guard that presents the nation’s colors for civic groups, churches, funerals and burials as many as 15 times a year. They often are asked to work with great honor and dedication, something they consider a serious undertaking when carrying national symbols.

The service is provided at no charge.

The unit’s mission is simple. It is to promote interest in the Marine Corps and to preserve traditions of the Marine Corps. The mission also includes strengthening the fraternity of Marines and their families.

Earl Baumhardt, 88, of Bourbonnais is the current commandant. He served from 1955 to 1961.

Like those who gathered at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club for the monthly meeting, Baumhardt said presenting colors is not a chore but an honor and privilege.

The league has not been without its obstacles.

First formed many years ago, the league has since dissolved. Although current leadership was unable to pinpoint its original charter, they gained a second charter on Oct. 6, 2006, as a new wave of retirees sought the league’s rededication.

“I guess the first charter ran its course,” said Dan Dattiol, 80, of Bourbonnais, who served from 1966 to 1968. “We are the descendants of the second charter founders.”

They hope that more retired U.S. Marine servicemen and women can step forward and dedicate time to the organization.

Never too late

Dattilo worked 45 years at Ford Motor Co.’s facility in Chicago Heights, but he didn’t step forward and commit to the league until he was 75.

He said that it’s never too late to become part of the league.

“I wanted to give back to the community,” Dattilo said. “I wanted to dedicate some time and give back to the community.”

He said he does have one regret, however. It is a regret he doesn’t want others to have as well: “I wish I would have done this earlier.”

He said that this is not depressing work, but rather an honor. He said league members rarely leave a service without someone demonstrating some level of appreciation for their participation.

“We are available for people who are in need. We fill a small void in the tragedy people are going through,” Dattilo said. “People always thank us. That makes you feel good.”

Allen said he believes that in some way, the league’s service helps make up some level of appreciation for those Vietnam War veterans who were not well-received upon their return home.

“I just feel good about helping others, especially veterans. I just enjoy helping people,” Allen said. “A true veteran doesn’t say much. Most often, you have to work to get their story out of them.”

Anyone interested in participation is advised to Joseph Mayfield of Kankakee at 779-240-9862.

Help needed

The league will be participating in the May 21 flag-raising ceremony at Gov. Small Memorial Park in Kankakee.

Mayfield is seeking more members. He said that the group’s numbers have declined in recent years and he doesn’t want to see the league disbanded a second time.

“People need to get involved. I want to see this carry on,” Mayfield said. “Unfortunately, our numbers are rapidly decreasing.”

Membership is not limited to being a Marine Corps member. Those who trained or served with Marines also are eligible. Mayfield said that anytime he encounters a Marine, he hands them information about the league and its needs.

These participating veterans continue to make another thing clear: Participants receive far more in return than what they give.

“This means a great deal to me,” said Willie Berry Sr., 76, of Tinley Park, who served in the reserves. “I’m very proud to have served. And when someone thanks me, I thank them.”